Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will remain out Thursday
Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac has played in just three games since mid-December and continues to work his way back from a sore right ankle. Coach Frank Vogel already indicated prior to the All-Star break that he'd like to get Isaac some run in the G-League before being cleared for the big club, which could happen as early as this upcoming weekend. Look for additional updates once Isaac is able to get a few more G-League games under his belt.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: May head to G League before activation•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out again Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Practices with team Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Rehab coming along slowly•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out indefinitely•
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...