Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac has played in just three games since mid-December and continues to work his way back from a sore right ankle. Coach Frank Vogel already indicated prior to the All-Star break that he'd like to get Isaac some run in the G-League before being cleared for the big club, which could happen as early as this upcoming weekend. Look for additional updates once Isaac is able to get a few more G-League games under his belt.