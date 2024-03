Isaac won't play Wednesday against the Wizards due to left knee injury management.

The Magic will exercise caution with both Isaac and Gary Harris (calf) in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Isaac played 18 minutes in Tuesday's 101-89 win over Charlotte, finishing with 11 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block.