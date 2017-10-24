Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will return to bench role Tuesday
Isaac will return to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Nets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
After playing 17 minutes in the opener, Isaac has seen a slightly expanded role while starting in place of Aaron Gordon (ankle). He played 21 and 23 minutes, respectively, as a starter over the last two contests, but Gordon's return will force Isaac back to the bench and should mean a few less minutes overall. Coach Frank Vogel said Isaac will act as the primary backup at power forward, though he's also expected to see time at small forward.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Underwhelms in first career start•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will start Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Struggles everywhere Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will start at power forward Monday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Plays good defense Thursday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores 15 off bench in preseason debut•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...