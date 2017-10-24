Isaac will return to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Nets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

After playing 17 minutes in the opener, Isaac has seen a slightly expanded role while starting in place of Aaron Gordon (ankle). He played 21 and 23 minutes, respectively, as a starter over the last two contests, but Gordon's return will force Isaac back to the bench and should mean a few less minutes overall. Coach Frank Vogel said Isaac will act as the primary backup at power forward, though he's also expected to see time at small forward.

