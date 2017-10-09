Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will start at power forward Monday
Isaac will start at power forward for Monday's preseason matchup with the Mavericks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac has already put together a few solid outings so far this preseason and is coming off a 13-point, five-rebound showing on Saturday against the Heat. With Aaron Gordon getting the night off for rest Monday, look for Isaac to jump into the top unit in his place, marking Isaac's first start of the preseason. He should see extended minutes, but will likely head to back to the bench in the second night of the team's back-to-back set on Tuesday against the Spurs.
