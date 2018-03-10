Isaac will get the start at power forward in Friday's contest against the Kings, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac will replace Aaron Gordon (concussion) in the starting unit. The rookie has played in four games since returning from a four-month absence due to injury. While he has not surpassed 18 minutes in any of the contest, his minute restriction will not increase to roughly 25. It is unclear how long Gordon will be sidelined, so Isaac could potentially be in line for a few more starts.