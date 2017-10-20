Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will start Friday
Isaac will draw the start with Aaron Gordon (ankle) sidelined for Friday's game against the Nets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The rookie saw just 17 minutes (four points, eight rebounds, two blocks) during the team's opener, but that number will certainly rise Friday. He'll be going up against a fast-paced Nets team and could have plenty of opportunities for defensive deflections and rebounds.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Struggles everywhere Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will start at power forward Monday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Plays good defense Thursday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores 15 off bench in preseason debut•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will miss final two Summer League games•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Dealing with sore hip•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....