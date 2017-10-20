Isaac will draw the start with Aaron Gordon (ankle) sidelined for Friday's game against the Nets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The rookie saw just 17 minutes (four points, eight rebounds, two blocks) during the team's opener, but that number will certainly rise Friday. He'll be going up against a fast-paced Nets team and could have plenty of opportunities for defensive deflections and rebounds.

