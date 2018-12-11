Isaac will get the start at small forward for Monday's tilt with the Mavericks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

With Evan Fournier (personal) out for Monday's game, Jonathon Simmons will slide up to play shooting guard, opening the door for Isaac to start. Across 20 games this year, including nine starts, Isaac is averaging 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 23.1 minutes.