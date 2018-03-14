Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will start, remain on 25-minute limit
Isaac will pick up another start Wednesday against the Bucks, but will remain on a restriction of 25 minutes, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac has started the last three games for the Magic with Aaron Gordon (concussion) and Evan Fournier (knee) dealing with injuries, averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block across 25.0 minutes during that stretch. While Isaac is slated to start a fourth straight contest Wednesday, the Magic will continue to keep his minutes limit at 25, which caps his overall potential a bit. As of now, Isaac only has some minor utility in deeper fantasy leagues and likely is someone to avoid for DFS purposes.
