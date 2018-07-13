Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Won't play in finale
Isaac (rest) is out for Friday's summer league finale, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac didn't play Thursday, either, citing "general soreness" due to a high amount of games and practices. The next time we'll see the second year player will be during preseason.
