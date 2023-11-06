Isaac (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Isaac was considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup due to his hamstring issue, and he'll be unable to suit up against Dallas. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday against Atlanta, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for that game.
