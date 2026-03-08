site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Won't play Sunday
Isaac (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Isaac will miss a third straight game due to a left knee injury. His absence doesn't figure to have a meaningful impact on the rotation.
