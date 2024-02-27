Isaac (knee) was present and active during Orlando's morning shootaround, but he said he won't play Tuesday versus the Nets, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Isaac awkwardly fell during Sunday's game against Atlanta and was diagnosed with a left knee strain while an MRI on Monday came back clean. While he'll be sidelined Tuesday, the oft-injured forward said he doesn't expect his current knee injury to be a long-term issue. Isaac's next chance to suit up will come Thursday versus Utah.