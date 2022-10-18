Isaac (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pistons, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac dealt with a lingering hamstring injury throughout training camp that limited him during practices and sidelined him for all of Orlando's preseason matchups. While the extent of the injury remains unclear, the Magic will likely be extremely cautious with Isaac, who hasn't played in a regular season contest since the 2019-20 campaign.