Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Isaac (knee) won't play in Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the 76ers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac isn't ready to return Wednesday from a month-long absence with a left knee sprain. His absence should help keep Tristan da Silva in a significant role in the frontcourt against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Remaining out Sunday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable for season finale•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Another absence coming•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out again for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Sitting out Monday•