Isaac (ankle) is out for Wednesday's season finale against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Isaac will miss a sixth straight game due to an ankle injury, also ending his season. The rookie only ended up seeing the floor on 27 occasions this season due largely to ankle issues. But, he played well on defense in those games, averaging 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in just 19.8 minutes.