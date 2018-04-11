Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Won't play Wednesday
Isaac (ankle) is out for Wednesday's season finale against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Isaac will miss a sixth straight game due to an ankle injury, also ending his season. The rookie only ended up seeing the floor on 27 occasions this season due largely to ankle issues. But, he played well on defense in those games, averaging 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in just 19.8 minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will not play Monday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: To remain sidelined Sunday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Listed as out again Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Missing second straight game Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....