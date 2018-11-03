Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Isaac was removed in the first half after suffering a right ankle sprain, and he'll remain on the sideline for the rest of the contest after scoring two points and grabbing a rebound over 12 minutes. With Jonathan Simmons (wrist) also unavailable, look for Terrence Ross and Wesley Iwundu to see more run at small forward.