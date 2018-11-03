Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Won't return Friday
Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Isaac was removed in the first half after suffering a right ankle sprain, and he'll remain on the sideline for the rest of the contest after scoring two points and grabbing a rebound over 12 minutes. With Jonathan Simmons (wrist) also unavailable, look for Terrence Ross and Wesley Iwundu to see more run at small forward.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable to return•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Double-double in win over Celtics•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Plays 27 minutes Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Looks healthy in preseason win•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Starting, on minutes limit Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Playing on minutes limit Wednesday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times