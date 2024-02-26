Isaac has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Atlanta due to an apparent left leg injury, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac fell awkwardly in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup and grabbed his left leg afterward. While he was able to walk to the locker room under his own power, he'll be ineligible to return to the game since he was unable to take his free throws after sustaining his injury. Before departing, he was held scoreless (0-2 FT) with one rebound in two minutes. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Tuesday against Brooklyn.