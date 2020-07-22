Isaac (knee) will not participate in Wednesday's scrimmage against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Isaac will sit out the Magic's first scrimmage as he continues to work back from a sprained left knee. He's recently progressed to 5-on-5 work, so a return at some point is on the table. Orlando's first seeding game is July 31 against the Nets, but it seems likely that if Isaac does make a return, it will be in the later games or in the postseason.