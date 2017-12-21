Magic's Jonathan Isaac: X-rays come back clean
Coach Frank Vogel said X-rays on Isaac's right ankle came back negative, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
In just his second game back from an extended absence, Isaac exited Wednesday's game against the Bulls in the third quarter and did not return, though the good news is the rookie appears to have avoided any fractures to his ankle. Still, he missed 17 games earlier in the year with a sprain to the same ankle, so his status will be something to monitor in the coming days. Isaac downplayed the severity of the injury following the contest, saying "I'm going to be fine. It's not even close to what it was the first time. It's just a little tweak," though that should be taken with a grain of salt given the tendency of players to underestimate their own injuries. He finished the night with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist across 17 minutes.
