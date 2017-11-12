Magic's Jonathan Isaac: X-rays come back clean
Isaac underwent X-rays on his injured right ankle, which came back negative for fractures, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
In good news for both Isaac and the team, the rookie avoided any fractures to his ankle. He is still dealing with a sprain, however, which could keep him out of Monday's game against the Warriors. He should tentatively be considered questionable for the contest until further notice.
