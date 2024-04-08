Isaac (back) underwent an MRI after Sunday's win over the Bulls but the x-rays came back negative, Wendell Epps of Bally Sports Florida reports.
This is a positive development for Isaac, a player who has struggled with injuries throughout his career. The Magic will wait until Sunday to determine his status going forward, as Orlando's next game will come against the Rockets on Tuesday.
