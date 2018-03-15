Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Achieves new career high in scoring
Simmons dropped in 35 points (11-22 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with four rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 126-117 win over the Bucks.
Simmons was on fire from beyond the arc in this one, setting new career highs in made three-point attempts and scoring as he carried his team to a victory. He's become the focal point of the Magic offense with both Aaron Gordon (head) and Evan Fournier out, averaging 23.5 points and 2.5 treys per game on 48 percent shooting over the last four.
