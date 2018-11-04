Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Available Sunday
Simmons (wrist) will play Sunday against the Spurs, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
After sitting out Friday with a bruised wrist, Simmons feels good enough to take the court in San Antonio. With Jonathan Isaac (ankle) ruled out, there's a chance Simmons gets the start at small forward.
