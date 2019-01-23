Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Back to bench Wednesday
Simmons will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Simmons started the last two games in the absence of Aaron Gordon (back). With Gordon back in the lineup, Simmons will return to his regular role off the bench where he will likely see limited minutes with the second unit.
