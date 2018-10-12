Simmons (personal) practiced with the team Friday but is still questionable to play in the preseason finale against the Spurs, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Simmons was absent from Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies while attending to a family matter, but that is no longer a concern now that he is back with the team. Simmons has been playing limited minutes all preseason in order to avoid any setbacks from a wrist injury, so if he is active Friday night, it's likely that he is limited yet again.