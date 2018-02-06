Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Cleared to play Tuesday
Simmons (ankle) will play during Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Simmons rolled his ankle during Monday's game, causing him to be a game-time call Tuesday. After going through pre-game activities, the ankle apparently feels alright, as he'll take the floor against Cleveland.
