Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Cleared to play
Simmons (illness) will play Friday against the Suns, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Simmons was dealing with an illness, but is feeling good enough to play after going through some pregame work. Over the past three games, he's averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds.
