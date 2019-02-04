Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Considered questionable for Tuesday
Simmons (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
The Magic will presumably check back on Simmons' condition after Tuesday's morning shootaround before rendering a verdict on his status for the game in Oklahoma City. The abdominal strain has kept Simmons out of action for the Magic's past two contests.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable Thursday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: To start Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Hands out four assists in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...