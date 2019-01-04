Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Could return Friday
Simmons (ankle) will attempt to go through morning shootaround Friday and if no issues arise, will be on track to play against the Timberwolves, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
It's evident that Simmons is close to returning and it could very likely be Friday. Look for another note regarding the status of Simmons to surface after morning shootaround Friday.
