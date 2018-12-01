Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Disappointing in Friday's victory
Simmons compiled just four points, four rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 99-85 victory over Phoenix.
Simmons battled an illness leading into Friday's game but took his place in the starting lineup. However, he played just 20 minutes in what was simply another mediocre performance. After a strong 2017-18, Simmons has been basically irrelevant thus far, warranting a roster spot in deeper leagues only. His value is tied to his scoring and on nights when he fails to do that, he is merely making up the numbers.
