Simmons (wrist) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday's game against the Magic, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons sat out Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors and was subsequently held out of Wednesday's practice, so his doubtful designation shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Barring an unexpected recovery from Simmons, look for him to miss a second straight contest, which should afford both Arron Afflalo and Shelvin Mack additional minutes on the wing. Mack was the more impressive relief option Tuesday, posting 17 points, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes.