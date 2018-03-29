Simmons (wrist) is listed as doubtful for Friday's matchup with the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons has missed the last four games with a wrist injury and with the Magic safely out of the playoff race, there's no reason to rush him back into action too soon. If all goes as planned, Simmons will sit out a fifth straight game, which should mean more minutes for guys like Mario Hezonja, Wesley Iwundu (illness) and Rodney Purvis. Look for official word on Simmons' availability to be provided following the team's morning shootaround.