Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Doubtful to play Saturday
Simmons (wrist) is considered doubtful to play Saturday against the Suns.
Simmons has been held out of the last two games, and he's on course to miss a third straight contest Saturday while battling a sore right wrist. With Jonathan Isaac (foot) and Evan Fournier (knee) also expected to sit, the likes of Mario Hezonja and Wesley Iwundu should again be in line for increased minutes.
