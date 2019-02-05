Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Downgraded to doubtful
Simmons (abdomen) was downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with Oklahoma City, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Simmons was listed as questionable for Tuesday's game, but appears to still be dealing with the effects of his oblique strain and was only able to get a light workout in after shootaround. With Simmons now likely out for the second straight game, his next chance to play will be Thursday when the team returns home to play Minnesota.
