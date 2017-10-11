Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Drops 20 points, 10 assists Tuesday
Simmons provided 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 win over the Spurs.
Simmons, against his former team, pulled absolutely no punches Tuesday. He never exceeded more than four assists in any performance last season, making his effort during this game especially surprising. Banking on him being a high-level distributor is probably misguided, but it seems safe to say he's gelled with his new squad. In the previous game, he dropped 19 points across 28 minutes.
