Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Drops season-high 18 points Monday
Simmons had 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and three rebounds in 21 minutes during Monday's 101-76 loss to Dallas.
Simmons popped off for a season-high 18 points in Monday's blowout loss to the Mavericks. Simmons had scored a total of 11 points over his past four games and so there is no need to read too much into this one. Simmons provides very little fantasy value and even that is completely tied to his scoring. He belongs on the waivers in almost every league.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Draws another start•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Disappointing in Friday's victory•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Cleared to play•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable with illness•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Returns to starting five•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scoreless off bench in return•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...