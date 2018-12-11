Simmons had 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and three rebounds in 21 minutes during Monday's 101-76 loss to Dallas.

Simmons popped off for a season-high 18 points in Monday's blowout loss to the Mavericks. Simmons had scored a total of 11 points over his past four games and so there is no need to read too much into this one. Simmons provides very little fantasy value and even that is completely tied to his scoring. He belongs on the waivers in almost every league.