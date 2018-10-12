Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Expected to be available
Simmons (personal) is expected to be available Friday against the Spurs, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Simmons missed Wednesday's game while attending to a family matter, but he's expected to play in the Magic's preseason finale. Simmons has struggled in three exhibition contests, shooting 28.6 percent from the field.
