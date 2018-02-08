Simmons (ankle) was a limited participant in morning shootaround, but is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Hawks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons is merely dealing with some soreness in the ankle and there's nothing overly concerning here. As long as everything feels fine following pregame warmups, Simmons should be in the lineup as usual and set for a full workload. It will be worth it to monitor his status up until tip-off, however, just to make sure everything goes as planned. Simmons is coming off arguably his best performance of the season against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, where he posted a career-high 34 points, to go with seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes.