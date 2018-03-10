Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Explodes for 25 points Friday
Simmons managed 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes in Friday's 94-88 loss to the Kings.
Simmons' scoring total was a team high and served as his best since he'd put up 34 on Feb. 6. The 28-year-old wing's offensive outburst was rather unexpected, considering he'd posted single-digit point totals in three of the previous four games and hadn't eclipsed the 20-point mark since the aforementioned early-February contest. Simmons shot attempts have usually been in the single digits in recent contests, so it remains to be seen if he'll maintain Friday's level of usage against the Clippers on Saturday night.
