Simmons (ankle) participated in all portions of Thursday's practice and is questionable for Friday's game in Minnesota, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Simmons has missed the last two games while nursing a right ankle sprain, but it looks like he is on track to return Friday against the Timberwolves after logging a full session. Look for an update on Simmons' health to come Friday based on his participation in shootaround.