Simmons (ankle) will be a game-time call for Saturday's game against the 76ers but coach Frank Vogel expects him to take the floor, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons injured his left ankle during Thursday's loss to the Knicks but was able to return to the contest and was ultimately left off the injury report in advance of Friday's contest. That said, he's dealing with enough soreness to at least mark him as probable on the off chance things take a turn for the worse. If he ends up unexpectedly missing the game, Mario Hezonja and Wesley Iwundu would probably see extra run.