Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Game-time call Tuesday
Simmons (wrist) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Simmons' injury is listed as a bruise and isn't expected to be anything serious, though he'll now go through pregame warmups to test it out before determining whether or not he can give it a go. Look for another update to provided just before tip-off and if he's ultimately held out, guys like Shelvin Mack and Mario Hezonja could see added playing time on the wing.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out Tuesday vs. 76ers•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable Tuesday vs. Toronto•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Struggles with shot in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Achieves new career high in scoring•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Second consecutive stellar performance•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Explodes for 25 points Friday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...