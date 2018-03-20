Simmons (wrist) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons' injury is listed as a bruise and isn't expected to be anything serious, though he'll now go through pregame warmups to test it out before determining whether or not he can give it a go. Look for another update to provided just before tip-off and if he's ultimately held out, guys like Shelvin Mack and Mario Hezonja could see added playing time on the wing.