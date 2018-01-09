Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Game-time call Tuesday vs. Dallas

Simmons (back) went through morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against the Mavericks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Simmons missed Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers due to back spasms, which could keep him out again Tuesday. The fact that he went through morning shootaround without issue is an encouraging sign for his availability against Dallas. That said, it will seemingly come down to a game-time call after he tests the injury out during pre-game warmups. If he's ultimately held out once more, Mario Hezonja would probably draw the start. He dropped 16 points and 10 rebounds in 39 minutes during Saturday's game.