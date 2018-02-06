Simmons (ankle) will be a true game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Magic, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons rolled his ankle during Monday's tilt with the Heat and is still dealing with some lingering discomfort. Coach Frank Vogel indicated Simmons currently has a "50-50" shot of playing, which means he'll likely test everything out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. If Simmons were ultimately unable to play, Wesley Iwundu, Mario Hezonja and Arron Afflalo would all likely pick up some added run on the wing.