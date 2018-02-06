Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Game-time call Tuesday
Simmons (ankle) will be a true game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Magic, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Simmons rolled his ankle during Monday's tilt with the Heat and is still dealing with some lingering discomfort. Coach Frank Vogel indicated Simmons currently has a "50-50" shot of playing, which means he'll likely test everything out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. If Simmons were ultimately unable to play, Wesley Iwundu, Mario Hezonja and Arron Afflalo would all likely pick up some added run on the wing.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable with sprained ankle•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 16 in Monday's win•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 23 points in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Starting Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Game-time call Tuesday vs. Dallas•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...