Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Game-time call with illness

Simmons is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Heat, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons will go through pre-game warmups to determine his availability. If he misses the game or is limited, Wesley Iwundu, Arron Afflalo, Mario Hezonja and Shelvin Mack are all candidates to see expanded roles.

