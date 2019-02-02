Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Game-time decision Saturday
Simmons (abdomen) is questionable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn.
Simmons failed to take the court Thursday against Indiana due to an abdomen strain, and his status remains up in the air for Saturday's matchup. Expect further clarification on his availability as tipoff nears.
