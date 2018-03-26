Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Goes through 1-on-1 drills Monday
Simmons (wrist) participated in 1-on-1 drills during Monday's practice, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Simmons was originally expected to be out at least through this week while nursing a right wrist contusion, but he appears to be progressing positively with his partial participation in Monday's session. Simmons likely won't play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, but, depending on whether or not he's able to put together a full practice this week, there looks to be at least a chance that he'll be healthy enough to make a return against Chicago on Friday,
