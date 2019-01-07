Simmons had four points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 loss to the Clippers.

Simmons struggled from the field once again, and he has connected on just nine of his last 37 shot attempts across his last four appearances. On a positive note, he has handed out 17 dimes during this recent stretch. Overall, Simmons is most valuable in formats that primarily value counting stats, though not steady enough to be trusted in standard leagues.