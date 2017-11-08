Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Headed back to bench Wednesday
Simmons will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to the return of Elfrid Payton (hamstring) to the starting five.
Simmons has played well in Payton's absence, posting 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while the point guard was sidelined. Now, however, he'll return to his usual bench role. Fantasy owners who picked Simmons up in Payton's absence may want to see how the dynamic plays out now that most of the team is healthy.
