Simmons went to the locker room with an ankle injury during the third quarter of Thursday's contest against the Knicks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Simmons, who has been recently bothered by a sprained ankle, should be considered questionable to return. If he ends up missing time, Wesley Iwundu would be a candidate to see extra run.

